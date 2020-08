Walmart has this LEGO DUPLO Movie 2 Emmet & Lucy's Visitors for just $16.15 with free shipping on $35+.



You can also get it for the same price on Amazon.



Product Details:

Includes 2 LEGO DUPLO figures: Emmet and Lucy



Features 4 buildable alien invaders from THE LEGO MOVIE 2



Accessory elements include a shovel, cup and a stop sign



Encourage language development and social and emotional skills through role-play with characters



Makes an ideal gift for preschoolers

Compare to $29.99 at Target, Kohl's and JCPenney.