Price Drop!

Walmart is offering this LEGO Movie Pop-Up Part Bus for only $34.99 with free shipping!



Details:

Includes Unikitty and Zebe, plus Tempo and Melody mini-doll figures



Features an opening cockpit for the Zebe figure



LEGO light brick lights up the rotating dancefloor



For ages 9 years & up

Compare to $55.99 at LEGO and $79.99 at Target.