LEGO Star Wars Battle Action Playset + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$39.99 $47.99
Apr 24, 2020
Expires : 04/24/20
About this Deal

Costco is offering this LEGO Star Wars Battle Action Playset for only $39.99 with free shipping!

Also, see more LEGO Sets here!

Details:
  • Create Exciting Star Wars Empire Strikes Back Battles
  • 2 Blasters and 4 Projectiles
  • Comes with 6 Minifigures
  • For Ages: 8+ Years
  • Received 4+ stars from over 60 reviews

Compare to $59.99 at Target.

Kids toys Free Shipping movies Star Wars Lego kids toys Building Sets & Blocks
