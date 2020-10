Best Choice Products is offering this 24" Light-Up Archery Toy Play Set for only $21.99 with free shipping!



Set Includes:

Kid-sized bow



3 suction cup arrows



Quiver



Wall-mountable target

Features:

Kids can practice their archery skills anytime with 3 light settings



Helps develop focus, balance, hand-eye coordination, and athletic ability



Suction cup heads let the arrows safely and effortlessly stick to the targets



The included quiver can be worn and conveniently holds arrows



Dimensions: 9.5"(L) x 2"(W) x 24.5"(H)



Recommended for ages: 3+ years



Received 4+ stars from over 30 reviews

Alternatively, you can get this set for the same price at Walmart or at Amazon.