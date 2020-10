Walmart is offering Little Baby Bum Sing-Along Piano for only $29.95, regularly $49.99. Shipping is free on orders over $35+



Product Details :

This rockin' piano has a working microphone and 13 interactive keys so kids can play and sing along to their favorite Little Baby Bum songs



Four unique play modes to choose from: push and play, karaoke, piano, and animal sounds!



Kids can speed up, slow down, or add to the music by twisting and bouncing on the interactive seat



Four songs include "Wheels on the Bus," "Five Speckled Frogs," "Old MacDonald," and "Bingo"



Maximum weight for chair: up to 110lbs.