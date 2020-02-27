Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Little Tikes Tasty Jr. Bake N Share Play Kitchen Set + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$59.98 $99.99
Feb 27, 2020
Walmart is offering this 40-Pc Little Tikes Tasty Jr. Bake 'n Share Kitchen for just $59.98 with free shipping!

Amazon.com also selling it for same price.

Features:
The ultimate Tasty Jr role play kitchen, complete with pretend play oven and fridge
Kitchen has 2 grow-with-me modes
Built-in smart phone holder so kids can snap & share their creations
Comes with 3 pretend play recipes inspired by your favorite Tasty videos
Includes 40+ pieces of food and accessories for kids to create their dream recipes
Compare to $99.99 at Target, at Bed Bath & Beyond, and at buybuyBaby.

