Walmart is offering this Nerf Rival Artemis XVII-3000 for only $29.98 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.



Details:

Includes blaster, 30 rounds, and instructions



High capacity blaster holds 30 high-impact rounds



Rotating barrel



Easy-load integrated magazine



Slam-fire action



Choose red or blue blaster to battle as Red Team or Blue Team



Ages 14 and up