Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Amazon

27-Pc Nickelodeon Ultimate DIY Unicorn Slime Kit
$9.97 $12.99
Jul 25, 2020
1  Likes 0  Comments
4
See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 27-Pc Nickelodeon Ultimate DIY Unicorn Slime Kit for only $9.97 with free shipping on orders over $25 or with Prime.

Details:
Amazon's Choice
This Unicorn Slime is clean, safe, easy to use, and non-toxic
Kids ages 6 years and up
Received 4+ stars from over 365 reviews!
Includes:
6 Unicorn Slime colors
1 pack of glitter
1 pack of stars
2 packs of clear glue
1 slime activator
4 cups with lids
1 measuring cup
2 mixing cups
2 mixing bowls
6 slime sticks
1 spoon and easy to follow instructions

🏷 Deal Tags

Kids amazon toys kids toys slime Nickelodeon Slime Kit Slime & Putty Toys
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Amazon See All arrow
Amazon
Amazon
Free $100 Amazon Gift Card w/ New Visa Card
Offer
Amazon
Amazon
Prime Day Deals Revealed!
NEWS
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
$10 Off $30 Beauty & Personal Care
$10 Off
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
7.5-Oz Dial Liquid Hand Soap
93¢ $4.39
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Echo Show 5 w/ Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera
$49.99 $124.98
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
$5 Off Your Next App Order
$5 Off
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Free $10 Prime Day Credit w/ $10 Purchase
Offer
Amazon
Amazon
Lowest Price! 33-Oz. Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash
$5.57 $13.39
Amazon
Amazon
Echo Auto (Alexa in Your Car)
$19.99 $49.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Early Prime Day Deals: Fire Edition Smart TVs
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Walmart
Walmart
Huffy Disney Princess 16" Pink (YMMV)
$21.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Target
Target
Up to 40% Off Top Toys + Extra $10-$25 Off
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
Fisher-Price Building & Wooden Track Play Set
$5.41 $6.90
bigbadtoystore
bigbadtoystore
Batman Classic TV Series 5 Points Box Set
$129.99 $139.99
Amazon
Amazon
BLACK+DECKER Junior Oven and Stove Role Play Pretend Kitchen Appliance for Kids
$15.10
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
Beyond Amazing Savings Event (10/13) - (10/14)
SALE
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
Legos, Board Games, Figure Sets & Learning Toys On Sale - Amazon
SALE
Barnes and Noble
Barnes and Noble
Up To 50% Off Books, Toys & Games - B&N
SALE
buybuy BABY
buybuy BABY
Baby Toys & Learning Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Belk
Belk
Sharper Image Remote Control Monster Baja Truck
$24.30 $81.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Best Buy
Best Buy
Up to $600 Off Best Buy Top Deals
SALE
Cashback Available
shopDisney
shopDisney
Up to 90% Off Favorites Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Amazon
Amazon
The Learning Journey Lift & Learn Puzzle
$10.95 $25.90
Walmart
Walmart
Huffy Disney Princess 16" Pink (YMMV)
$21.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Target
Target
Now Live! Up to 50% Off Early Deal Days
SALE
Target
Target
Up to 40% Off Top Toys + Extra $10-$25 Off
SALE
Groupon
Groupon
Up to 80% Off 'Black Friday in October' Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Prime Day Deals Revealed!
NEWS
HOT
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
Beyond Amazing Savings Event (10/13) - (10/14)
SALE
Cashback Available
Lowes
Lowes
Free 'Bulldozer' Finished Project Kit (Starts 11/14)
Freebie
arrow
arrow