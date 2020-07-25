Amazon is offering this 27-Pc Nickelodeon Ultimate DIY Unicorn Slime Kit for only $9.97 with free shipping on orders over $25 or with Prime.



Details:

Amazon's Choice

This Unicorn Slime is clean, safe, easy to use, and non-toxic

Kids ages 6 years and up

Received 4+ stars from over 365 reviews!

Includes:

6 Unicorn Slime colors

1 pack of glitter

1 pack of stars

2 packs of clear glue

1 slime activator

4 cups with lids

1 measuring cup

2 mixing cups

2 mixing bowls

6 slime sticks

1 spoon and easy to follow instructions