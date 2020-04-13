Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Best Buy

Best Buy

Price Drop! Nintendo Switch Labo Robot Kit
$19.99 $59.99
Apr 13, 2020
Expires : 04/14/20
About this Deal

Price drop (was $29.99)! Best Buy has this Nintendo Switch Labo Robot Kit for just $19.99 with free shipping on order over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Also checkout the Nintendo Switch Labo Variety Kit for the same price!

Product Details:
  • Customize your robot's in-game appearance
  • Fold engineered, pre-cut cardboard & wear it to become a robot in the game
  • Challenge a friend using their own Toy-Con Robot
  • Invent new ways to play with your Toy-Con Robot
  • Received 4+ stars from over 385 reviews

Compare to $59.99 at GameStop.

