Walmart has this Novie Interactive Smart Robot in red for just $9.99 with free shipping on orders over $35.



Alternatively, get it for the same price on Amazon.



Product Details:

Over 75 Actions



Learns 12 Tricks



For kids ages 4+



Hands-on interaction



3 different training modes



Received 4+ stars out of 100+ reviews

Compare to $14.39 at Target and $27.99 at Kmart and Sears.