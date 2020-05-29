Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Amazon Coupons »

Play-Doh Confetti Compound Collection

$4.49 $19.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/13/20
Amazon Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Back Again, Amazon is offering this Play-Doh Confetti Compound Collection for only $4.49 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.

Details:
Features 6 unique confetti-themed colors
Each color is sprinkled with colorful confetti
Great for open-ended creativity
Includes 2 cutters
Received 4+ stars from over 1,150 reviews
Compare to $28.95 at Walmart.

Related to this item:

Kids amazon toys home toddler kids toys Play-Doh Creative toys
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (4)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
May 29, 2020
Back again
Reply
annaniemczyk
annaniemczyk (L1)
May 24, 2020
When I go into my Prime Amazon account, I am not getting the 4.49 deal, don't know why?
Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
May 24, 2020
It looks like it's expired
Reply
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
Oct 05, 2017
Also available at Walmart for the same price
Reply
Related Deals
eBay
eBay
Go Plus Bluetooth Wristband Bracelet Watch Game Accessory #BD
$20.39 $21.46
eBay
eBay
Game of Thrones A Telltale Games Series [PS4] New & Sealed!!
$58.18 $68.45
eBay
eBay
For N64 Mario Nintendo 64 Legend of Zelda Video Game Card Cartridge US Version
$18.79 $20.88
Nintendo
Nintendo
Donut County
$3.89 $12.99
Amazon
Amazon
6pcs Children's Dream Career Scene Dolls
$11.99 $23.99
Zavvi
Zavvi
LEGO Disney: The Disney Castle (Ships Free)
$284.99 $349.99
FREE SHIPPING
Zavvi
Zavvi
LEGO Disney: The Disney Castle (71040)
$349.99
Amazon
Amazon
Princess Castle Play Tents for Girls, Kids Play Tent with Star Lights, Bonus Princess Tiara and Wand, Large Size 55" X 53" Pink Hexagon Kids Playhouses Indoor & Outdoor, Girl Toy Gifts Age 3+
$33.05 $44.99
Fanatical
Fanatical
Hard West PC Game
$1.00 $19.99
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
Kids Dinosaur Painting Kit
$10.45 $21.90
Amazon
Amazon
Disney Princess Royal Collection (Ships Free)
$79.99 $99.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Capsule Chix HoloGlow Collection, 4.5 Inch Small Doll with Capsule Machine Unboxing and Mix and Match Fashions and Accessories
$5.99 $14.99
Amazon
Amazon
Fisher-Price Nickelodeon Sunny Day, Magic Color-Change Sunny
$10.42 $29.99
Amazon
Amazon
Capsule Chix Shimmer Surge 2 Pack, 4.5 Inch Small Doll with Capsule Machine Unboxing and Mix and Match Fashions and Accessories, 59229
$6.99 $24.99
Walmart
Walmart
Holiday Layaway Starts Now!
Offer
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Star Wars X-Wing: Millennium Falcon Expansion Pack: Fantasy Flight Games: Toys & Games
$13.59 $29.95
eBay
eBay
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Sony Ps4 🎮 📥 Digital Version ⚡
22.87$
eBay
eBay
Sony PlayStation Vita Launch Edition (PCH-2000 ZA12) Handheld System for Sale Online
169.99$
Amazon
Amazon
Disney Frozen 2 Elsa & Water Nokk Jewelry Box with Snowflake Ring, Color Changing Light, Plays “Into The Unknown”
$14.23 $29.99
Target
Target
Inflatable Jump-O-Lene Bouncer w/ 100-Pk Plastic Ballz (F/S)
$82.99 $115.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Hercules Stacking Blocks Game
$7.49 $14.99