Playmobil The Movie Marla in The Fairytale Castle
$14.95 $29.99
Jan 19, 2020
Expires : 01/31/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this Playmobil The Movie Marla in The Fairytale Castle for only $14.95 with free shipping on $25+ orders or for Prime.

Also, get it at Walmart for the same price.

Details:
  • Take a magical trip with Marla to the Fairytale Castle
  • Set includes Marla, Fairy Godmother, unicorn, deer, flowers, table, and other accessories
  • Figures can bend, sit, stand and turn their heads
  • Recommended for ages five years and up
  • Received 4.8 stars from over 55 reviews!

Compare to $29.95 at Target.

