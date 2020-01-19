Amazon is offering this Playmobil The Movie Marla in The Fairytale Castle for only $14.95 with free shipping on $25+ orders or for Prime.



Also, get it at Walmart for the same price.



Details:

Take a magical trip with Marla to the Fairytale Castle



Set includes Marla, Fairy Godmother, unicorn, deer, flowers, table, and other accessories



Figures can bend, sit, stand and turn their heads



Recommended for ages five years and up



Received 4.8 stars from over 55 reviews!

Compare to $29.95 at Target.