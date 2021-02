Walmart is offering this Radio Flyer 2-in-1 Play Wagon for only $19.97 with free shipping on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Details:

4 wheel stable base allow beginners to build confidence and balance



Deep plastic body provides XL storage space



Durable rolling wheels for lasting quality



Perfect for towing and stowing toys



Product Dimensions = 19.30" X 11.80" X 18.50"



Weight Capacity = 35 lbs



For 1-4 years



Received 4+ stars from over 315 reviews