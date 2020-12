Walmart is offering this Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboard (4 Colors) for only $158.00 with free shipping!



Details:

Ever Balance technology for an easier mount



Foot-controlled gyro-sensors with exactly the right amount of responsiveness



Cruising speed of 8+ mph



Range: Up to 8 miles on a single charge



Two modes Training and Normal



60 minutes of continuous use



Recommended for ages 8 and older



Received 4+ stars from over 230 reviews