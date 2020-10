Walmart is offering this 45+ Pieces Scentos Scented Dough & Tools Value Box for only $10.00 with free store pickup or free shipping on orders over $35.



Details:

Age: 3 - 7 Years



Roll and cut silly patterns, with tools that you can mix n match

Contains:

12- 1oz. Dough tubs (variety of scents)



10- 4oz. dough tubs (variety of scents)



6 crazy cutter wheels



6 hammer attachments



5 stamper attachments



4 roller attachments



4 interchangeable dough tool handles



1 crazy cutter head



1 hammerhead



1 roller head