Wield the power of the force! Target is offering this Star Wars Kylo Ren Force FX Elite Lightsaber for only $149.99 with free shipping!



Note: choking hazard - small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.



Details:

80 LEDs and sound movie-inspired sound effects



Real metal hilt features design based on Kylo Ren's iconic Lightsaber



Slide and press buttons on the hilt to activate progressive ignition



Proudly display this Lightsaber on the included stand



Received 4+ stars from over 35 reviews