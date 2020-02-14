Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
shopDisney Simba Talking Plush (The Lion King 2019)
$8.23 $34.95
Feb 14, 2020
Expires : 02/17/20
About this Deal

shopDisney is offering the Simba Talking Plush (The Lion King 2019) for just $8.23 when you use code DISNEYPAL with free shipping on orders $75+ with code SHIPMAGIC used at checkout.

Details:
  • Press button on arm to hear Simba talk and roar
  • Head moves while speaking
  • Plays instrumental music
  • Self-stick fabric pocket on tummy hides battery pack and on/off switch
  • Ages 3+

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Feb 14, 2020
$2.75 price drop through 2/27.
Likes Reply
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jan 29, 2020
$0.25 price drop. EVery penny counts!
Likes Reply
