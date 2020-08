Walmart is offering this 236-Pc LEGO Movie Rex-treme Offroader for only $16.99 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.



Details:

Features a dual minifigure cockpit and rotating rear turret



Rex-o-saurus features snapping jaws, posable legs, & more



For ages 7 years & older



Received 4+ stars from over 20 reviews

Compare to $23.49 at Target and $29.99 at Kohl's.