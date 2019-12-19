This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Lowes
Sale
Dec 19, 2019
Expires : 01/31/20
40 Likes 2 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Need a gift for the little one in your life? Lowe's is now offering up to 50% off kids gifts with free in-store pickup where available. Or, you can also get free shipping on select orders with myLowe's [free to join].
Note: prices and inventory may vary by location.
Notable Lowe's Kids Gifts:
🏷 Deal TagsKids toys Sale toddler kids toys Lowes christmas gifts holiday gifts
What's the matter?