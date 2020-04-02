Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Southwest Coupons »

2-Days Only! Southwest California Fare Sale

$29+
Expires: 02/05/20
Southwest Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

For 2-days only, Southwest Airlines is offering a California Sale with fares as low as $29 one-way! Book by 2/5 for travel between 2/25 to 5/20.

Notable California Fares:
  • Burbank, CA to San Jose, CA from $29
  • Long Beach, CA to Oakland, CA from $39
  • Los Angeles, CA to Sacramento, CA from $39
  • Phoenix, AZ to Los Angeles, CA from $59
  • Reno/Tahoe, NV to Oakland, CA from $59
  • See More

Related to this item:

cheap flights travel getaway Fare Sale Sale Vacation southwest airlines travel fares
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments