For 2-days only, Southwest Airlines is offering a California Sale with fares as low as $29 one-way! Book by 2/5 for travel between 2/25 to 5/20.



Notable California Fares:

Burbank, CA to San Jose, CA from $29



Long Beach, CA to Oakland, CA from $39



Los Angeles, CA to Sacramento, CA from $39



Phoenix, AZ to Los Angeles, CA from $59



Reno/Tahoe, NV to Oakland, CA from $59



See More