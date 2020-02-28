Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Amtrak Coupons »

50% Off Amtrak Leap Year Flash Sale

50% Off
Expires: 02/29/20
Amtrak Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

It only happens once every four years! For two days only, Amtrak is having a 50% Off Leap Year Flash Sale.

Note: Book by 2/29 for travel between 3/7-4/8/2020.

Notable Routes:
  • Forth Worth, TX to Oklahoma City, OK for $16
  • Portland, OR to Seattle, WA for $18
  • Sacramento, CA to Bakersfield, CA for $23
  • See More

Related to this item:

travel tickets Vacation Cheap Fares Amtrak Travel Deals Travel Bags travel fares
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments