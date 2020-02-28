It only happens once every four years! For two days only, Amtrak is having a 50% Off Leap Year Flash Sale.



Note: Book by 2/29 for travel between 3/7-4/8/2020.



Notable Routes:

Forth Worth, TX to Oklahoma City, OK for $16



Portland, OR to Seattle, WA for $18



Sacramento, CA to Bakersfield, CA for $23



See More