Frontier Airlines Coupons

Frontier Airlines

70% or 90% Off Nationwide Frontier Fares
Sale
Dec 26, 2019
Expires : 12/27/19
About this Deal

Frontier Airlines is offering 75% or 90% off your next flight when you use code HOLIDAYS at checkout. Just book by 12/27 for travel between 1/7 to 3/5/2020.

Note: 75% is valid Mondays and Thursdays; 90% discount applies Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Notable 90% Off Itineraries:
  • Atlanta, GA to/from Denver, CO
  • Austin, TX to/from Orlando, FL
  • Las Vegas, NV to/from San Diego, CA

Notable 75% Off Itineraries:
  • Cincinnati, OH to/from Denver, CO
  • New York/Newark, NJ to/from West Palm Beach, FL
  • Chicago, IL to/from Phoenix, AZ
  • See All

