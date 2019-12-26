Frontier Airlines is offering 75% or 90% off your next flight when you use code HOLIDAYS at checkout. Just book by 12/27 for travel between 1/7 to 3/5/2020.



Note: 75% is valid Mondays and Thursdays; 90% discount applies Tuesdays and Wednesdays.



Notable 90% Off Itineraries:

Atlanta, GA to/from Denver, CO



Austin, TX to/from Orlando, FL



Las Vegas, NV to/from San Diego, CA

Notable 75% Off Itineraries:

Cincinnati, OH to/from Denver, CO



New York/Newark, NJ to/from West Palm Beach, FL



Chicago, IL to/from Phoenix, AZ



