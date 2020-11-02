For 2-days only, JetBlue is offering 20 Year Anniversary Sale with fares from $20 one-way! Book by 2/12 for travel between 2/19 to 6/17.



Notable Fares:

New York, NY to Syracuse, NY from $20



Las Vegas, NV to Long Beach, CA from $20



Austin, TX to Orlando, FL from $64



Newark, NJ to Tampa, FL from $89



