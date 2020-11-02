This deal is expired!
JetBlue 20 Year Anniversary Sale
$20+
Expires: 02/12/20
About this Deal
|For 2-days only, JetBlue is offering 20 Year Anniversary Sale with fares from $20 one-way! Book by 2/12 for travel between 2/19 to 6/17.
Notable Fares:
