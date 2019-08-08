This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Alaska 'Fly Smart, Land Happy' Sale
$49+
Expires: 02/10/20
About this Deal
|Alaska Airlines is offering "Fly Smart, Land Happy" Sale with fares starting from only $49 one-way! Book by 2/10.
Notable Fares:
Related to this item:plane tickets cheap flights travel Alaska Airlines Fare Sale Vacation cheap travel travel fares
What's the matter?