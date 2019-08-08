Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Alaska 'Fly Smart, Land Happy' Sale

$49+
Expires: 02/10/20
Alaska Airlines is offering "Fly Smart, Land Happy" Sale with fares starting from only $49 one-way! Book by 2/10.

Notable Fares:
  • Los Angels to San Jose from $49
  • Seattle to Reno from $69
  • Phoenix to San Francisco from $79
  • Austin to San Diego from $89
Comments (1)

chah93
Aug 08, 2019
Last minute travel is the best way to travel.
