Feb 25, 2020
Every Tuesday, AMC Theatres is offering AMC Stub Members Discount Tuesdays with tickets starting from $6.00 (plus tax)! Not a Stub Member? Join today for free.
Note: This offer use to be $5 Ticket Tuesdays, however AMC changed it to Discount Tuesdays.
Want to snack while you watch that hot new release? You can also get their $5 Cameo Combo, which includes a popcorn and ice-cold drink!
For a limited time, get a Bacon Mac & Cheese or Bacon Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese for just $6 +tax.
