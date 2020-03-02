Every Tuesday, AMC Theatres is offering AMC Stub Members Discount Tuesdays with tickets starting from $6.00 (plus tax)! Not a Stub Member? Join today for free.



Note: This offer use to be $5 Ticket Tuesdays, however AMC changed it to Discount Tuesdays.



Want to snack while you watch that hot new release? You can also get their $5 Cameo Combo, which includes a popcorn and ice-cold drink!



For a limited time, get a Bacon Mac & Cheese or Bacon Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese for just $6 +tax.



Notable Movies in Theaters:

Sonic The Hedgehog



The Call of the Wild



Birds of Prey



The Photograph



Bad Boys for Life



Just Mercy



Parasite