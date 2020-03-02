Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
AMC

AMC Discount Tuesdays + $5 Coke & Popcorn
$6.00+
Feb 25, 2020
Every Tuesday, AMC Theatres is offering AMC Stub Members Discount Tuesdays with tickets starting from $6.00 (plus tax)! Not a Stub Member? Join today for free.

Note: This offer use to be $5 Ticket Tuesdays, however AMC changed it to Discount Tuesdays.

Want to snack while you watch that hot new release? You can also get their $5 Cameo Combo, which includes a popcorn and ice-cold drink!

For a limited time, get a Bacon Mac & Cheese or Bacon Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese for just $6 +tax.

Notable Movies in Theaters:
  • Sonic The Hedgehog
  • The Call of the Wild
  • Birds of Prey
  • The Photograph
  • Bad Boys for Life
  • Just Mercy
  • Parasite

💬 13  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 02, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
judymaurer1
judymaurer1 (L1)
Feb 25, 2020
Love the Movie-The Call of the Wild
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Feb 25, 2020
Today is 2 for 1 at theaters in my country( pay 1 price and receive 2 tickets) planning on letting the kids watch the sonic movie tomorrow I will then give my reviews 😁👍
Likes Reply
BJ4140300bot5
BJ4140300bot5 (L1)
Jan 22, 2020
any body seen the BAd Boys movie yet?
Likes Reply
DealsaLush
DealsaLush (L2)
Jan 23, 2020
Everyone says it was good
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Feb 25, 2020
Dude it was the boom.... action packed loved it from start to finish full of humour.
Likes Reply
felderjewel
felderjewel (L1)
Feb 25, 2020
Yes it's okay
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 20, 2020
Likes Reply
Vivi1123
Vivi1123 (L1)
Jan 07, 2020
cool
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Dec 17, 2019
Discount Tuesdays are excluded December 24th and December 31st. The savings will return January 7th, 2020!
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Oct 22, 2019
Now, Its Time to watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Likes Reply
Mammoth
Mammoth (L3)
Oct 08, 2019
It was really really good movie. Confident enough to say watch it with high-expectations.
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Oct 08, 2019
Time to watch joker movie
Likes Reply
