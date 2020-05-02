Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Costco Coupons »

2-Pc American Tourister Disney Frozen Luggage Set

$49.99 $109.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/12/20
Costco Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Costco is offering this 2-Pc American Tourister Disney Frozen Luggage Set for only $99.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Includes:
    • 20" carry-on spinner
    • 18" underseater
  • Compliant to bring aboard most major airlines
  • Features in-line skate wheels & spinner wheels

Related to this item:

Free Shipping travel Disney luggage Frozen Costco Suitcases Travel Bags
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (6)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 02, 2020
Price drop now $79.99
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Apr 27, 2020
Update, now $99.99
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 07, 2020
Invalid update? . I see nothing different from what I had before
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Mar 07, 2020
Changed the expiration date to 3/15, which is a valid update.
Reply
shalini31
shalini31 (L1)
Mar 07, 2020
Yes I updates valid expired date
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 07, 2020
Ok no prob
Reply