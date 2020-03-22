This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Southwest
$49+
Mar 22, 2020
Expires : 06/17/20
Now through 6/17, Southwest Airlines is offering a 'Nothing Over $129' Sale on one-way Wanna Get Away fares!
Also, checkout their 'Peace of Mind' Sale with fares from $49 one way. Book by 3/19 for travel from 4/7 to 6/6.
Notable Fares:
