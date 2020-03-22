Now through 6/17, Southwest Airlines is offering a 'Nothing Over $129' Sale on one-way Wanna Get Away fares!



Also, checkout their 'Peace of Mind' Sale with fares from $49 one way. Book by 3/19 for travel from 4/7 to 6/6.



Notable Fares:

Amarillo, TX to Dallas, TX from $49



Orlando, FL to Atlanta, GA from $49



Los Angeles, CA to Las Vegas, NV from $49



Chicago, IL to Albany, NY from $79



