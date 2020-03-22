Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Southwest 'Nothing Over $129' + Nationwide Fares
$49+
Mar 22, 2020
Expires : 06/17/20
Now through 6/17, Southwest Airlines is offering a 'Nothing Over $129' Sale on one-way Wanna Get Away fares!

Also, checkout their 'Peace of Mind' Sale with fares from $49 one way. Book by 3/19 for travel from 4/7 to 6/6.

Notable Fares:
  • Amarillo, TX to Dallas, TX from $49
  • Orlando, FL to Atlanta, GA from $49
  • Los Angeles, CA to Las Vegas, NV from $49
  • Chicago, IL to Albany, NY from $79
  • See More

travel getaway Sale Vacation southwest airlines Airline Tickets Vacations travel fares
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 22, 2020
Price drop to now Nothing over $129
Reply
