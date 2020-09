Alaska Airlines is offering a 'March-Forward' Sale with fares from just $25 one-way or $49 roundtrip! Book by 3/16 for travel between 3/24 to 6/10.



Notable 'March-Forward' Fares:

From San Francisco (SFO) to Orange County (SNA) from $25



From Los Angeles (LAX) to San Jose (SJC)from $25



From San Diego (SAN) to San Luis Obispo (SBP) from $49