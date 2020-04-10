Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Red Roof Inn Coupons

Red Roof Inn

Free Hotel Rooms for First Responders
Apr 10, 2020
Expires : 05/31/20
About this Deal

Now through 5/31, Red Roof Inn is offering Hotel Rooms for free to first responders in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Simply call 1-800-Red-Roof or contact the hotel directly to book your stay.

Note: space is limited and valid at participating locations only.

🏷 Deal Tags

News Free offer hotels Rooms first responders Coronavirus Covid-19
💬 2  Comments

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 12, 2020
Wow awesome deal... first responders deserve it👌. Great find
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Apr 10, 2020
This is not duplicate
