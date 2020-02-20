Last day! Hawaiian Airlines is offerig their rountrip flights from just $278! Book by 2/21 for travel between 3/2 to 5/21.



Notable Fares:

San Jose, CA to Maui, HI from $278

Oakland, CA to Kauai, HI from $278

Los Angeles, CA to Oahu, HI from $338

Portland, OR to Maui, HI from $338

Seattle, WA to Oahu, HI from $398

See More