Back Again! JetBlue 'Big Winter' Sale
$44+
Jan 14, 2020
Expires : 01/15/20
It's back! JetBlue is once again hosting their 'Big Winter' Sale with fares starting from just $44 one-way! Book by 1/15 for travel between 1/21 to 3/31.

Notable 'The Big Winter' Fares:
  • Boston, MA (BOS) to Buffalo, NY (BUF) from $44
  • Boston, MA (BOS) to Pittsburgh, PA (PIT) from $44
  • Newark, NJ (EWR) to Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) from $44
  • Austin, TX (AUS) to Orlando, FL (MCO) from $69
travel tickets Vacation Fares Airlines JetBlue Travel Bags travel fares
💬 6  Comments

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 14, 2020
It's BACK! The Big Winter Sale.
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jan 08, 2020
Hmm yes it seems like it. Go ahead and make a small edit on this deal and we'll approve you for credit. We'll also un-approve amee22, so that you receive full credit.
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 08, 2020
thank you
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jan 08, 2020
No problem :) you are now approved for credit, and amee22 is un-approved.
DiMamedova15
DiMamedova15 (L2)
Jan 08, 2020
Love their service!
