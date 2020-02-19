Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Southwest

Southwest

Ends Soon! Free Southwest Flight Date Changes
Offer
Feb 16, 2020
Expires : 02/19/20
About this Deal

Ends soon! Southwest is offering Free Flight Date Changes! Book a cheap flight around your date of travel, between 6/7 to 8/10, and then switch your flight to a more expensive date for free!

Note: some exclusions may apply.

Offer Details:
  • Book your flight by 2/19
  • Dates from 6/7 to 8/10 work on most routes for free changes
  • Free changes will be allowed within 2 weeks of your eligible flight for each change
  • Origin and destination points need to be the same as original
  • Once booked, go into details on the mobile app
  • Click on the red banner on top, then select the flights you want to change

travel Vacation Flights Southwest Airlines Travel Deals Flight Deals travel fares
💬 7  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
WeSaveBig
WeSaveBig (L1)
Feb 18, 2020
Definitely worth looking into/
pmeddleton
pmeddleton (L1)
Feb 16, 2020
I just called SWA as I thought the wording wasn’t clear since they’ve always allowed you to not lose your $$ when changing flights but you still would pay the fare difference... and that’s exactly what I was told at their main res, line. Still, I will call C/S tomorrow but this seems almost too good to be true.
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 13, 2020
Back again through 2/19.
Added new dates
shielals
shielals (L1)
Jan 17, 2020
hasn't it always been? :/
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jan 17, 2020
The difference is that there are no fare difference charges.
shielals
shielals (L1)
Jan 17, 2020
OH!!! hahaha sorry wasn't reading! LOLOL thanks :)
