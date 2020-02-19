Ends soon! Southwest is offering Free Flight Date Changes! Book a cheap flight around your date of travel, between 6/7 to 8/10, and then switch your flight to a more expensive date for free!



Note: some exclusions may apply.



Offer Details:

Book your flight by 2/19



Dates from 6/7 to 8/10 work on most routes for free changes



Free changes will be allowed within 2 weeks of your eligible flight for each change



Origin and destination points need to be the same as original



Once booked, go into details on the mobile app



Click on the red banner on top, then select the flights you want to change