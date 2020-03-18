Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Spirit Airlines Coupons

Spirit Airlines

One-Way Spirit Fares Starting at $18!
$18.00
Mar 18, 2020
Expires : 04/12/20
About this Deal

Now through 3/12, Spirit is offering One-Way Fares starting at just $18 for Fare Club members.

For non-members, fares start at $58 one way.

Note: Book 3/12 for travel in March - May 2020.

When fares are this low, you’ve just gotta go. Check out these deals, and plan your next getaway.

travel Vacation Airline Tickets Spirit Airlines travel fares
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 18, 2020
Price drop now $18
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 13, 2020
Price drop now starting at $22
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 13, 2020
And sale is still available
