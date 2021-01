Right now, Amazon has this 2-Pc Samsonite Aspire Xlite Expandable Luggage for only $69.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Amazon's Choice



Includes: 20" Carry On and 25" Spinner



Comes with a 10-year warranty



4 multi-directional spinner wheels for easy mobility



Padded top and side carry handles provide comfort when lifting



Cross straps secure the contents of your luggage



Self-retracting carry handle that maintains a low profile when not in use



Received 4+ stars out of 2,000+ reviews