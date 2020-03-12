Attention! Princess Cruises just announced that they are voluntarily shutting down their 18 cruise fleet for 60 days in response to the coronavirus pandemic.



This temporary shutdown will affect cruises from March 12th to May 10th, 2020.



Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz issued the following statement:

“By taking this bold action of voluntarily pausing the operations of our ships, it is our intention to reassure our loyal guests, team members and global stakeholders of our commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of all who sail with us, as well as those who do business with us, and the countries and communities we visit around the world.”



Anybody currently onboard a Princess cruise that is scheduled to end within the next five days will continue with their planned itinerary. However, passengers onboard cruises that extend past March 17th will disembark early.



For canceled cruises, Princess is offering customers the chance to 100% transfer any money paid to a future cruise of their choice. In addition, those booking a new cruise with this option will receive a "generous" cruise credit to apply to their cruise fare.



You can also seek a cash refund by submitting an online request here.



