Price drop (was $79.99)! American Tourister has this 4-Pc Riverbend Set (2 Colors) for only $49.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Spinner and upright feature smooth-rolling wheels

Spinner and upright include push-button locking handle for maneuverability

Padded top and side (27" only) carry handles make lifting easy

Exterior zippered pockets on all pieces keep small items organized

Includes:

27" four-wheeled spinner

20" two-wheeled upright

Duffel bag

Shopper's tote