4-Pc Luggage Set (2 Colors) + Free Shipping

$69.99 $280.00
+ Free Shipping
Price drop (was $79.99)! American Tourister has this 4-Pc Riverbend Set (2 Colors) for only $49.99 with free shipping!

Product Details:
Spinner and upright feature smooth-rolling wheels
Spinner and upright include push-button locking handle for maneuverability
Padded top and side (27" only) carry handles make lifting easy
Exterior zippered pockets on all pieces keep small items organized
Includes:
27" four-wheeled spinner
20" two-wheeled upright
Duffel bag
Shopper's tote

Comments (3)

bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Jul 08, 2020
price updated
Reply
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Jul 06, 2020
admin price drop
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 15, 2020
Today Only
Reply
