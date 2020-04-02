Hawaiian Airlines is offering Roundtrip Spring Flights to Hawaii from only $278! Book by 2/10 for travel between 2/24 to 5/14.



Notable Fares:

San Jose, CA to Maui, HI from $278



Oakland, CA to Kauai, HI from $278



Los Angeles, CA to Oahu, HI from $338



Portland, OR to Maui, HI from $338



Seattle, WA to Oahu, HI from $358



