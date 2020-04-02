Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Roundtrip Spring Flights to Hawaii

$278+
Expires: 02/10/20
About this Deal

Hawaiian Airlines is offering Roundtrip Spring Flights to Hawaii from only $278! Book by 2/10 for travel between 2/24 to 5/14.

Notable Fares:
  • San Jose, CA to Maui, HI from $278
  • Oakland, CA to Kauai, HI from $278
  • Los Angeles, CA to Oahu, HI from $338
  • Portland, OR to Maui, HI from $338
  • Seattle, WA to Oahu, HI from $358
  • See More

