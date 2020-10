eBags has this Samsonite Spinner Underseat with USB Port for just $39.00 when you apply code DEALS at checkout with free shipping on $49+!





Product Details:

Fits under most airline seats



Unpacked exterior dimensions: 16.5" x 13.5" x 9"



Four, multi-directional spinner wheels for easy mobility



Integrated charging port allows for easy access to personal portable chargers



Front flap interior mesh zippered pocket, 10.5" x 11.5"



Received 4+ stars out of 2,098 reviews!