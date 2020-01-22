For a limited time only, Samsonite is having this Samsonite Tectonic Cross Fire Backpack on sale for $29.99, originally $100.00. Shipping is free on your purchase over $99.



Features:

Checkered cross dyed nylon



Dedicated, padded laptop compartment fits most laptops up to 15.6"



Fleece lined tablet pocket protects smaller electronics



Multiple interior pockets offer organization for business essentials and personal accessories



Dual elastic side pockets perfect for water bottle storage or need-it-quick items



Water resistant polyurethane coated bottom protects from the elements



SmartSleeve strap fits over most Upright handles for hassle-free combination travel