Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Samsonite Tectonic Cross Fire Backpack

$29.99 $100.00
+ Free* Shipping
Samsonite Coupons See Deal
Cashback Available

About this Deal

For a limited time only, Samsonite is having this Samsonite Tectonic Cross Fire Backpack on sale for $29.99, originally $100.00. Shipping is free on your purchase over $99.

Features:
  • Checkered cross dyed nylon
  • Dedicated, padded laptop compartment fits most laptops up to 15.6"
  • Fleece lined tablet pocket protects smaller electronics
  • Multiple interior pockets offer organization for business essentials and personal accessories
  • Dual elastic side pockets perfect for water bottle storage or need-it-quick items
  • Water resistant polyurethane coated bottom protects from the elements
  • SmartSleeve strap fits over most Upright handles for hassle-free combination travel

Related to this item:

travel backpack Samsonite Bag Handbags Travel Bags
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments