Right now ebay is offering this 3-Piece Samsonite Tenacity Luggage Set (2 Colors) for only $93.49 when you use code JETSETGO (extra 15% off Samsonite orders $25+) at checkout with free shipping!



Includes:

Backpack



21" Spinner



25" Spinner

Details:

Available in 2 color options



Dimensions and Weights on Spinners:

21" Spinner - Case - 21" x 14.75" x 8". Overall - 24.2" x 14.9" x 10" Weight: 8.1 lbs.

25" Spinner - Case - 25" x 18" x 10". Overall - 28.14" x 18.1" x 12" Weight - 10.1 lbs.

Backpack Dimensions and Weight:

18" x 12" 8.5" Weight 1.4 lbs.

Weight: 22.0 lbs.



Compare to $169.75 at Amazon.