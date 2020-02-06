Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
eBay Coupons

eBay

3-Pc Samsonite Tenacity Luggage Set (2 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$93.49 $300.00
Feb 04, 2020
Expires : 02/07/20
29  Likes 9  Comments
36
See Deal

About this Deal

Right now ebay is offering this 3-Piece Samsonite Tenacity Luggage Set (2 Colors) for only $93.49 when you use code JETSETGO (extra 15% off Samsonite orders $25+) at checkout with free shipping!

Includes:
  • Backpack
  • 21" Spinner
  • 25" Spinner

Details:
  • Available in 2 color options
  • Dimensions and Weights on Spinners:
    • 21" Spinner - Case - 21" x 14.75" x 8". Overall - 24.2" x 14.9" x 10" Weight: 8.1 lbs.
    • 25" Spinner - Case - 25" x 18" x 10". Overall - 28.14" x 18.1" x 12" Weight - 10.1 lbs.
  • Backpack Dimensions and Weight:
    • 18" x 12" 8.5" Weight 1.4 lbs.
    • Weight: 22.0 lbs.

Compare to $169.75 at Amazon.

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping travel Backpacks Samsonite Suitcase luggage eBay Travel Bags
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 9  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Feb 06, 2020
Price Update Now $109.99 after JETSETGO promo applied price is $93.49
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Feb 04, 2020
Price drop now $76
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 24, 2019
Price drop with code. Updated
Likes Reply
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
Dec 11, 2019
Good deal!
Likes Reply
juliesasha9
juliesasha9 (L2)
Dec 11, 2019
thanks
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Dec 11, 2019
Updated!
Likes Reply
juliesasha9
juliesasha9 (L2)
Dec 11, 2019
thanks
Likes Reply
pnslakshmi_12
pnslakshmi_12 (L3)
Sep 19, 2019
Price updated
Likes Reply
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Jul 20, 2019
Price drop $89.99
Likes Reply
see more comments 6
eBay See All arrow
eBay
eBay
KN95 Protective 5 Layers Face Mask [50 Pack]
$13.99
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
Adidas Strutter Men's Wide Shoe (2 Colors)
$23.99 $60.00
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
Open-Box Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer
$85.00
eBay
eBay
Up to 70% Off Adidas Sale + Extra 20% Off
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
15% Off Fall Refresh Sale
15% Off
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
Ugg Mens Trigo Hyperweave Fashion Sneakers
$29.48 $170.00
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
Up to 80% Off 'The Brand Outlet'
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
50-Pc. Disposable Face Mask
$3.38
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
DEWALT 20V MAX Li-Ion Drill Driver & Impact Driver Combo Kit DCK240C2 Recon
$110.99 $239.99
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
Apple IPhone X - 64GB - Verizon + GSM Unlocked T-Mobile AT&T 4G LTE- Space Gray 190198456656
51% Off
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Macy's
Macy's
Travelers Club Basette 3-Pc. Hardside Luggage Set
$109.99 $400.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Samsonite
Samsonite
Vaultex Carry-On Spinner (3 Colors)
$99.99 $360.00
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
AmazonBasics Oxford Expandable Spinner Luggage Suitcase with TSA Lock - 26.8 Inch, Blue
50.38 AR 59.74
Samsonite
Samsonite
Ascella X Wheeled Underseater Carry-On
$67.19 $170.00
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Samsonite X-Tralight 2.0 25" Softside Check-In Spinner
$99.99 $340.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow