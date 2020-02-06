This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
eBay
3-Pc Samsonite Tenacity Luggage Set (2 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$93.49
$300.00
Feb 04, 2020
Expires : 02/07/20
29 Likes 9 Comments
36See Deal
About this Deal
|
Right now ebay is offering this 3-Piece Samsonite Tenacity Luggage Set (2 Colors) for only $93.49 when you use code JETSETGO (extra 15% off Samsonite orders $25+) at checkout with free shipping!
Includes:
Details:
Compare to $169.75 at Amazon.
🏷 Deal TagsFree Shipping travel Backpacks Samsonite Suitcase luggage eBay Travel Bags
What's the matter?