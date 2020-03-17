Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Macy's

Macy's

Samsonite 33" Duffel Bag (4 Colors)
FREE SHIPPING
$24.49 $70.00
Jun 14, 2020
Expires : 06/21/20
5  Likes 3  Comments
17
About this Deal

Macy's is offering this Samsonite Tote-A-Ton 33" Duffel Bag (4 Colors) for only $24.49 with free shipping over $25!

Details:
  • Dimensions: 33"W x 11.5"D x 17"H
  • Interior: small zip pocket
  • Exterior: slip pocket at front; collapsible for easy storage
  • Handles: carrying handles
  • Weight: 1lb

travel macy's Samsonite Duffel Bag Duffel Bags Travel Bags
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Mar 17, 2020
Price drop to $26.44
RanaMansoor
RanaMansoor (L1)
Mar 12, 2020
thanks
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Mar 17, 2020
Price drop $26.44
