This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Southwest One-Way Fares from $49!
$49+
Expires: 02/27/20
About this Deal
|For a limited time, Southwest is offering one-way fares from only $49! Book by 2/20 for travel between 3/3 and 5/20. Book by 2/27 to travel through May 14, 2020.
Notable Itineraries:
Related to this item:cheap flights travel Vacation Southwest southwest airlines Airline Tickets Travel Bags travel fares
What's the matter?