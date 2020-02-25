Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Southwest One-Way Fares from $49!

$49+
Expires: 02/27/20
About this Deal

For a limited time, Southwest is offering one-way fares from only $49! Book by 2/20 for travel between 3/3 and 5/20. Book by 2/27 to travel through May 14, 2020.

Notable Itineraries:
  • Long Beach, CA - LGB to San Jose, CA from $49
  • Atlanta, GA to West Palm Beach, FL from $69
  • Boise, ID to San Diego, CA from $79
