Southwest is offering a 'Not-So-Secret Admirer' Sale with fares from $49 one-way. Book by 2/20 for travel between 3/3 to 5/20.



Notable Fares:

Salt Lake City, UT to Las Vegas, NV from $49



Ft. Lauderdale, FL to Orlando, FL from $65



Houston, TX to Atlanta, GA from $79



Los Angeles, CA to Phoenix, AZ from $59



