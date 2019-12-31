Southwest is offering Nationwide Fares from $49 one-way. Book by 1/2/20 for travel from 1/14 to 5/20/20.



Notable One-Way Fares:

Atlanta, GA to Nashville, TN from $49



El Paso, TX to Phoenix, AZ from $59



Orlando, FL to Ft. Lauderdale, FL from $59



Los Angeles, CA to Las Vegas, NV from $64



