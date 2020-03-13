Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Southwest Nationwide Fare Sale
$49+
Mar 10, 2020
Expires : 03/16/20
38  Likes 2  Comments
About this Deal

Southwest is offering Nationwide Fares from $49 one-way! Book by 3/16 for travel between 3/24 to 6/6.

Notable Fares:
  • Los Angeles, CA to Phoenix, AZ from $49
  • Amarillo, TX to Dallas, TX from $49
  • Chicago, IL to St. Louis, MO from $49
  • Orlando, FL to Columbus, OH from $79
  • See More

cheap flights travel getaway Sale Vacation Southwest Airline Tickets travel fares
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 13, 2020
Updated sale has extended!
RanaMansoor
RanaMansoor (L1)
Mar 12, 2020
thanks
