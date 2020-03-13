This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Southwest
Southwest Nationwide Fare Sale
+ SHIPPING
$49+
Mar 10, 2020
Expires : 03/16/20
38 Likes 2 Comments
18See Deal
About this Deal
|
Southwest is offering Nationwide Fares from $49 one-way! Book by 3/16 for travel between 3/24 to 6/6.
Notable Fares:
🏷 Deal tagscheap flights travel getaway Sale Vacation Southwest Airline Tickets travel fares
What's the matter?