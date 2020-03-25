One of their lowest price points! Southwest is offering a Nationwide Fare Sale with flights starting from $39 one-way. Book by 3/26 for travel between 6/6 to 10/30.



Notable Fares:

Los Angeles, CA to San Francisco, CA from $39



Orlando, FL to Atlanta, GA from $39



Chicago, IL to Cincinnati, OH from $39



Houston, TX to Corpus, Christi, TX from $39



Las Vegas, NV to Burbank, CA from $49



