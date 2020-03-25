Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Southwest Coupons

Southwest

Southwest Airlines Nationwide Sale
$39+
Mar 25, 2020
Expires : 03/26/20
17  Likes 2  Comments
18
See Deal

About this Deal

One of their lowest price points! Southwest is offering a Nationwide Fare Sale with flights starting from $39 one-way. Book by 3/26 for travel between 6/6 to 10/30.

Notable Fares:
  • Los Angeles, CA to San Francisco, CA from $39
  • Orlando, FL to Atlanta, GA from $39
  • Chicago, IL to Cincinnati, OH from $39
  • Houston, TX to Corpus, Christi, TX from $39
  • Las Vegas, NV to Burbank, CA from $49
  • See More

💬 2  Comments

RanaMansoor
RanaMansoor (L1)
Mar 25, 2020
3 day sale nice one !
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 24, 2020
https://mobile.southwest.com/ link
