Southwest Coupons

Southwest

Southwest Nationwide Fare Sale
$49+
Dec 17, 2019
Expires : 12/19/19
About this Deal

Southwest is offering Nationwide Flights for as low as 49 one-way! Book by 12/19 for travel between January 1 to May 20, 2020.

Notable Sale Fares:
  • Atlanta, GA to Nashville, TN from $49
  • Los Angeles, CA to San Jose, CA from $59
  • Orlando, FL to Ft. Lauderdale, FL from $59
  • See More

dealosaurous
dealosaurous (L4)
Dec 17, 2019
Nice! Was thinking of traveling for the holidays. Will check this sale out.
