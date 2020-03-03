Southwest is offering Sale Fares w/ All the Perks starting from $49 one-way. Book by 3/5 for travel between 3/24 to 6/6.



What are the Perks?

Two Bags Fly Free



No Change Fees



No Cancel Fees

Notable Sale Fares:

Los Angeles, CA to San Francisco, CA from $49



Chicago, IL to Raleigh/Durham, NC from $69



El Paso, TX to Phoenix, AZ from $69



Orlando, FL to Buffalo/Niagara, NY from $94



See More