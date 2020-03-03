Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Southwest Coupons »

Southwest Sale Fares w/ All the Perks

$49+
Expires: 03/05/20
Southwest Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Southwest is offering Sale Fares w/ All the Perks starting from $49 one-way. Book by 3/5 for travel between 3/24 to 6/6.

What are the Perks?
  • Two Bags Fly Free
  • No Change Fees
  • No Cancel Fees

Notable Sale Fares:
  • Los Angeles, CA to San Francisco, CA from $49
  • Chicago, IL to Raleigh/Durham, NC from $69
  • El Paso, TX to Phoenix, AZ from $69
  • Orlando, FL to Buffalo/Niagara, NY from $94
  • See More

Related to this item:

cheap flights travel Fare Sale Vacation Southwest southwest airlines Airline Tickets travel fares
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments