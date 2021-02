Macy's is offering Tag Legacy 4-Pc Luggage Set for just $89.99, originally $300. Free shipping included on this order



Offer Details:

26" Exterior dimensions 27.5" x 17.25" x 11.5" interior dimensions 26" x 17.25" x 11.5"

20" Exterior dimensions 21.5" x 14.25" x 9.5 interior dimensions 20" x 14.25" x 9.5"

Travel Tote exterior dimensions 14.5" x 10.5" x 4.75" interior dimensions 14.5" x 10.5" x 4.75"

Kit exterior dimensions 9" x 5" x 4.25" interior dimensions 9" x 5" x 4.25"

Handles pull handles on uprights carrying handles on softside bags

Weight 26" 9 lbs 20" 6.37 lbs travel tote 1 lbs kit 2 lbs

Manufacturer's three-year warranty

Hard side-ABS, soft side-polyester