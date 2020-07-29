This deal is expired!
5-Pc Tag Springfield III Luggage Set (2 Colors) + F/S
$67.99
$240.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 09/07/20
|Extra 15% off use: WKND
With offer $67.99
27" expandable upright spinner suitcase (dimensions: 26.75"H x 16.75"W x 7.5"D; expands 2"; weight: 8.16 lbs.)
20" carry-on upright suitcase (dimensions: 19.5"H x 13"W x 6.5"D; weight: 4.52 lbs.)
Duffle (dimensions: 25"L x 11.75"H x 13"D; weight: 3.89 lbs.)
15" travel tote (dimensions: 10.5"H x 14.5"W x 4.75"D; weight: .66 lbs.)
Travel kit (dimensions: 5"H x 9"W x 4.25"D; weight: .22 lbs.)
All dimensions listed are approximate
Wheels: Spinner wheels on 27", inline skate wheels on 20"
Handle: recessed push-button system
Exterior: 2 front panel pockets, front & side carry handles & interior tie-down straps on uprights
Warranty: Manufacturer's 3 Yr
20" carry-on meets carry-on requirements for most major airlines
