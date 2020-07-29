Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
5-Pc Tag Springfield III Luggage Set (2 Colors) + F/S

$67.99 $240.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 09/07/20
About this Deal

Extra 15% off use: WKND
With offer $67.99

27" expandable upright spinner suitcase (dimensions: 26.75"H x 16.75"W x 7.5"D; expands 2"; weight: 8.16 lbs.)
20" carry-on upright suitcase (dimensions: 19.5"H x 13"W x 6.5"D; weight: 4.52 lbs.)
Duffle (dimensions: 25"L x 11.75"H x 13"D; weight: 3.89 lbs.)
15" travel tote (dimensions: 10.5"H x 14.5"W x 4.75"D; weight: .66 lbs.)
Travel kit (dimensions: 5"H x 9"W x 4.25"D; weight: .22 lbs.)
All dimensions listed are approximate
Wheels: Spinner wheels on 27", inline skate wheels on 20"
Handle: recessed push-button system
Exterior: 2 front panel pockets, front & side carry handles & interior tie-down straps on uprights
Warranty: Manufacturer's 3 Yr
20" carry-on meets carry-on requirements for most major airlines

Comments (15)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
8 days ago
updated with new code and expiry date
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
28 days ago
Great Price.
Reply
topherjay
topherjay (L4)
Jul 29, 2020
updated expiration date
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 30, 2020
Updated with expiry date
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jun 21, 2020
Updated
Reply
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
May 29, 2020
updated
Reply
Amelpinto
Amelpinto (L2)
Mar 19, 2020
Price update
Reply
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Mar 07, 2020
To get this price, you must use code PREVIEW
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 29, 2020
Updated
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 25, 2019
Hello admin, am I the first MM to update this deal? Each time I check I keep seeing another MM. Please let me know if I was not the first person so that I can remove myself.
Reply
ninajung
ninajung (L4)
Dec 25, 2019
Hello! Other MM had already updated this deal before you did. Thank you :)
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 25, 2019
Ok, thank you
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 25, 2019
Could you replace me with the correct MM please?.
Reply
limeade
limeade (L5)
Dec 25, 2019
Fixed :)
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 25, 2019
Thank you:)
Reply
